MTN Ghana Enhances Data Experience For Customers With 4G+ Service Running On Its 4G LTE Advanced Technology

Accra, March 18, 2019 - MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications service provider, has launched its 4G+ service to provide faster data speeds with widest coverage for its customers.

The 4G+ service runs on 4G LTE Advanced technology using the combination of the 800MHz and 2600MHz for carrier aggregation which is an enhancement on the 4G LTE experience. This provides more capacity and enhanced data speed of up to 20x if migrating from 3G to 4G+ and 5x if migrating from 4G to 4G+.

Announcing the service, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, expressed delight at the extent to which the 4G+ technology will further impact the development of the country as it provides more opportunities for Ghanaians to fully utilize digital services. “The underlying belief we have, which drives us in providing more enhanced technologies, is that everybody deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.”

He said, this year is MTN’s ‘Year of the Customer’ and to make our customers lives a whole lot brighter we continue to invest in the latest technology to enable them experience an enhanced digital lifestyle.

“Additionally, it will also go to support the growth of the country in the areas of Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Big Data.

He added, “With faster internet and wider coverage, the transmission of data can be done with ease, on-the-go, with the best speed everywhere. Higher speed internet broadband promotes business growth and enriched social lives, ultimately boosting national development.”

The Chief Technical Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Thomas Motlepa sharing details on the enhanced service said the company had already deployed 1,226 total 4G LTE sites of which 625 sites are

4G+ in all regions nationwide especially regional capitals and key towns. Plans for full national coverage are ongoing.

MTN continues to consistently be the first to launch innovative products and services. MTN first introduced GSM technology in Ghana and was the first to commercially launch all the generations of technologies – 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE and 4G+, just to name a few of several firsts for MTN.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.