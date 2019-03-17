Church Denies Owusu Bempah Was Invited By The CID

The church leadership of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International has refuted media reports suggesting that their Founder and Leader, Rev. Owusu Bempah, has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over allegations that John Mahama has plans to kill President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia, and others.

It was reported by a section of the media that the CID has invited Rev. Owusu Bempah to appear before them on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1pm for interrogation for his claims.

It would be recalled that the former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams petitioned the CID to invite Rev. Owusu Bempah over his allegations that some NDC members including former President John Mahama are planning to assassinate President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman Wontumi and himself.

The petition which was submitted at the CID headquarters Wednesday, 13 March 2019, said:

“The Rev. Owusu Bempah, a popular Ghanaian preacher alleged on the OMAN FM on the 28th of February 2019 on its morning show hosted by one Akua Asabea Croppa that certain persons have been contracted to kill the President and Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana. He further said had personal knowledge of the details of the plot and the persons behind it.”

Meanwhile, former president Mahama has described Rev. Bempah’s accusations as false.

But in a statement issued by the leadership Church and copied to the media, stated categorically that Rev. Owusu Bempah has not been invited by the CID and has never been arrested as some reports are suggesting.

"We wish to categorically state here that, the publication is totally false; Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has neither been invited by the CID nor arrested", the statement debunked.

The statement has, therefore, advised the general public to ignore the news reports as false.

Below is the full statement

Press Release by Prophet Owusu Bempah’s Church:

Signed:

GWPMI