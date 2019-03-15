Akufo-Addo's Spiritual Advisor Owusu Bempah Invited By Police

President Akufo-Addo’s spiritual advisor, Rev. Owusu Bempah, has been reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service after he claimed an assassination plot to eliminate prominent NPP politicians including his protégé.

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has gone ahead to write a statement at the Police headquarters, following up on a petition calling for investigations.

He was accompanied by a lawyer with the NDC Edudzi Tamakloe.

The controversial self-styled prophet Rev. Owusu Bempah who is founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International had claimed on February 28th, 2019, a former president is masterminding the killing of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adding himself to his claimed assassination list, Owusu Bempah included tough-talking Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and NPP Ashanti regional chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’.

Describing his claims as divine revelation, he also said an NDC member has confirmed the assassination plan.

—myjoyonline