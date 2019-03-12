Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital (KOGH) Receives Support From PIWC

The Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in the Konongo Area, on Monday donated some health-related items to the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital (KOGH).

The items included Carbolic Soaps, Hand Sanitizers, Detergents of various kinds, Hand Towels, Mops, Buckets, Toilet Rolls, Thermometer, Hand Gloves, Pens, and some Sachets of Water

Speaking on behalf of the delegation of the Church, Elder Clement Osei expressed that, the donation formed part of the cooperate responsibilities of the Church, even as it is also a core value of Christians to give alms and take care of the sick. He appealed to the staff of the hospital to continue to deliver professional healthcare and above all to see the profession as a divine call to duty.

He added the staff should 'treat the patients with much care, love and affection', explaining that 'these could even bring healing to the sick'.

The Administrator of the hospital, Mrs. Nora Fobi, officially received the items on behalf of management and staff. She extended the hospital's gratitude to the Church and appealed for more of such donations to be made to the hospital to suffice with the required items for quality health delivery. Speaking on behalf of management, she pledged an established and continued link between the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital and the Church of Pentecost at large.

Responding to the administrator's call for more of such donations, Elder Clement Osei revealed that "the Worship Centre has taken into consideration the call by the hospital and shall accordingly make donations to same, every two months". Present at the gathering were other Officers and Members of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC-KONONGO), Nurses and other Staff of the municipal hospital.