24 Thousand Acres Of Land Destroyed By Illegal Mining In Amenase Forest Reserve--IMCIM

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has revealed that 24 thousand acres of land have been destroyed by the illegal Mining in the Amenase Forest Reserve near Diaso in the Central Region.

The Team Leader of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Francis Asibi, revealed this on Saturday, 16th February 2019 when the team inspected devastated lands by some illegal Miners (Galamseyers) in Amenase Forest Reserve.

Adding that, 13 Chinese foreigners have been arrested in the Forest Reserve whiles 24excavators have also been ceased.

“We flew drones to assess the damage done and realized that about twenty-four thousand (24,000) acres of the forest have been destroyed by the illegal mining operators”.

“We started operation since last two weeks patrolling on all 10 points of places which the activities of illegal mining are still ongoing in the forest reserve. We have arrested 13 Chinese foreigners, ceased 24 excavators which are in the operations headquarters at Obuasi whiles the Chinese men arrested are in Accra. We are still monitoring to see any sign or symptoms and will arrest anyone seen in actions in the course of our operations” Mr. Francis Asibi said.

According to him, investigations pointed to one Donalds who owned a concession and is believed to have given it to Eben and the Chinese indicating that, investigations revealed that the illegal miners have been operating in the forest for seven years.

He said the inspection for part of government efforts to established acres of land and water bodies destroyed by the illegal Miners for reclamation and to bring the culprits to book.

Mr. Francis Asibi disclosed that government has spent a lot of money to curb galamsey in the country before lifting the ban on Small Scale Mining but reports indicate that some unscrupulous people are still doing illegal mining in some forest Reserves so they willing to go the extra mile to end the menace.

“We are not leaving no stone unturned to bring perpetrators of illegal mining to book and ensure that all the devastated lands are reclaimed. The government has vowed to make the lands destroyed the illegal miners are reclaimed for commercial purposes so anybody who would be caught would be dealt with accordingly” Mr. Francis Asibi stated.

He appealed to the public to report to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining any information related to illegal mining to bring the perpetrators to book.