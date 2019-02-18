Ghanaian Pilots, Technical Crew To Receive Training From Turkey And South Africa

South Africa and Turkey have expressed commitment to provide training and capacity building for pilots and technical crew in Ghana. The move is to support Ghana’s vision of becoming an aviation hub.

The Ambassadors for South Africa and Turkey made these commitments on behalf of their governments during a courtesy call on the Minister for Aviation Kofi Adda

One after the other, the ambassadors took turns to hold brief engagements with Mr Adda to discuss possible ways they could lend support to Ghana’s growing aviation industry.

According to the Turkish ambassador, Dr Öslem Ergün Ulueren her government had already signed an agreement with the past minister for the sector to offer support in the area of pilot training for Ghanaian and therefore presented a document to Kofi Adda.

She said, "Training is one area that Turkey is also interested in offering support. So this document is to offer training for Ghanaian pilots in Turkey because we have a lot of expertise in that area.”

Öslem Ergün Ulueren indicated that the project was being supported by Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s prominent airlines.

The Aviation Minister accepted the document and promised to analyze it for further discussion.

Also on her part, the Ambassador for South Africa, Lulu Xingwana said her country also had a lot to offer in the areas of capacity building of professionals in aviation.

She said South Africa Airlines was looking to formalize its corporation with indigenous Airline, Africa World Airlines.

“We are willing to support Africa World Airlines in any capacity and if there’s a need, we will train their pilots and crew so they can work on aircraft's not only in South Africa but in Ghana as well.”

Mr Adda welcomed all the proposals and suggestion saying it ties in with the ministry's objective of developing Ghana’s aviation industry.

