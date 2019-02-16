Child Health Unit Of Korle Bu Gets Support From Oddarene Christian School

Teachers and students of Oddareane Christian School on Friday morning defied the rain to make field trips to various locations to learn about the world practically. They first visited the Child Health Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and made a surprise donation to patients and parents in the wards.

They also went to Panbros to see how salt is made and visited the West Hills Mall, Happy FM, ETV, Rainbow Radio International among others.

Rev. Kweku Addo Proprietor of the school said the pupils and students learn fast with what they see and feel.

He noted that the field learning makes them appreciate nature to love the world.

He said as a Christian school they train students to fear the Lord have godly character and respect authority.

He explained that they also learn how to care and support humanity.

Some of the students who were interested in the medical profession asked questions.

Rev. Addo who is aspiring to become MP for Ablekuma West thanked the staff and the organizers of the program which also saw the release of three babies from the hospital.

The school made a donation of assorted products and cash to the hospital.

Among the medical practitioners and professionals present were Dr. Letsa, pharmacist Obedia and Sister Felicia Nyame who received the cash donation.

The provisions and toiletries were received by Joyce Oppong - Ayisi and Emma Otoo.

Pamela Ogbamey - Clottey, a teacher commended the students for comporting themselves well and thanked the hospital authorities for accepting their presents.