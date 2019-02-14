Tain DCE Supports Seikwa Maize Market Association

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive has donated 6 packets of roofing sheets to the Seikwa Maize Market Association to support the project being undertaken by the association.

To improve the storage of their maize, the association is putting up structures to ensure the maize is properly handled and stored after harvest to reduce post-harvest losses and boost food security.

The DCE lauded the association for the initiative and urged them to adopt recommended produce handling methods and better storage facilities to ensure quality.

She assured them of her support anytime they called on her since her doors are always open.

Mr. Okra Daniel, the chairman of the Association expressed his gratitude to the DCE for the support and assured her of using the roofing sheets for the intended project.

He disclosed that, the association targets at accomplishing of food security and empowerment of its members to improve their living conditions.