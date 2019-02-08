Managing Director Of Republic Bank To Retire In April

The Managing Director of Republic Bank Mr Anthony Jordan is set to retire from the bank.

Documents cited by Joy Business show that he would officially leave the bank on April 17 this year.

Mr Jordan is leaving Ghana after serving as Managing Director since 2017.

He took over from Robert Le-Hunte who resigned to take up a Ministerial appointment in Trinidad and Tobago.

Republic Bank’s current General Manager-in-Charged of Group Enterprise Risk, Faird Antar, has been appointed to replace Mr Jordan.

Photo: Faird Antar is expected to take from Mr Jordan from April 17 subject to Bank of Ghana’s approval.

Profile of Faird Antar

His current portfolio includes leadership of the Operational Risk and Portfolio Management functions, and he previously had responsibility for the Bank’s Premises Management and Administration functions as part of a wider portfolio.

Mr Antar is an experienced and highly respected banker with over 39 years of outstanding service in the banking industry in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Over his career with Republic Bank, he has held senior leadership roles in marketing, administration, premises, branch operations, retail banking and credit.

In 2004 he was seconded to Republic Bank’s subsidiary in Barbados in the position of Senior Manager to lead the Bank’s Retail Banking portfolio.

While there he also managed the successful changeover and implementation of a new core banking system at Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited(then Barbados National Bank), effectively managing external vendors and IT systems.

Farid is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and holds a Diploma in Banking from the Institute of Banking. He is also a Columbia Business School alumnus having completed the university’s Executive Development programme in 2018.

Mr Antar will relocate to Ghana from March 1, 2019.

