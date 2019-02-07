Nyantakyi Labels Tiger Eye PI As Criminal Organization

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has lashed out at Anas Aremeyaw Anas whiles labeling his Tiger Eye PI firm as a criminal organization.

Tiger Eye PI’s number 12 video which covered the corruption in Ghana football upon its release shook the foundation of the GFA with several football officials and referees caught on tape taking bribes.

Lawyer Nyantakyi was obviously the biggest loser after that video in which he was the big fish caught up in a net he has still not been able to escape. Captured on tape for receiving some $65,000, he eventually had to leave his position at the GFA, CAF and FIFA as well.

Speaking on Net 2 TV today, February 7, 2019, Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has accused Tiger Eye PI of infringing on people’s rights and disgracing them even though they do not have license to do the work they do.

“Tiger Eye is a criminal organization. They are not licensed to do what they are doing. They are just on a wanton breakages or infringes of the law and just bouncing on people’s rights, just recording them here and there and disgracing them here and there without recourse to any opportunities for them to be heard to defend themselves”, he said.

Kwasi Nyantakyi continued “If you even record somebody and you think they have done something wrong, pass him over to the relevant state organization for them to deal with him. But he will do a premiering to disgrace you first. So you are already condemned before you are even heard”.

He is currently serving a lifetime ban from all football activities after being found guilty of breaking laws of the world football governing body.