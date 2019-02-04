Don't Leave Nana B; Take Action Against Him--NDC Communicators

Nana B

The ten Regional Communications Officers of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called on their leadership to take decisive action against the NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, for attacking their National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

It would be recalled that Nana B descended on Sammy Gyamfi in the studios of Accra-based Asempa FM.

The incident was captured live on social media platform Facebook where has since gone viral.

Few hours after the video had gone viral, the NDC’s youth wing held an emergency press conference at the party’s headquarters giving the Police a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest their member’s attacker.

Speaking at the press conference, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, noted: “We demand the immediate arrest of the violent thug, Henry Nana Boakye within 24 hours. If by Monday, the arrest has not been effected, we will consider this an abdication of the responsibility of the police administration.

"We will have no other option than to mobilise our members to demand justice for our comrade”, he added.

Sammy Gyamfi was attacked during the discussion of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on Friday, February 1, 2019, on Ekosii Sen late political talk show hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu.

In a statement jointly signed by all the ten Regional Communications Officers and copied to the media strongly condemned the attack on Sammy Gyamfi in no uncertain terms.

The statement said failure by their leadership to take action against Nana B, will force them to advise themselves.

The statement indicated "we are aware that, our Boss, the NCO- Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi promptly lodged an official complaint at the Greater Accra Regional CID Unit yesterday and as to why Nana B is yet to be arrested by the police informs all that the President has a hand in this barbaric behavior of Nana B because the blunt truth is that the NPP, since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed it's leadership, has embraced violence as part of its philosophy".

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS, NDC

NATIONAL COMMUNICATION HIERARCHY

UNPROVOKED PHYSICAL ASSAULT ON OUR NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER IN THE STUDIOS OF ASƐMPA FM

Ghana & the World witnessed the extension of the thuggery, violence and unprovoked attacks exhibited by the NPP hoodlums at Ayawaso on our National Communication Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi yesterday by the dimwitted National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Boakye and we strongly condemn it in no uncertain terms.

The attitude of the production team and the presenter of yesterday's edition of Asɛmpa FM's EkosiiSɛn which became an enabling environment for the hoodlum called Nana B to physically assault a co-panelist, the National Communication Officer of our party, for that matter cannot be glossed over either.

We wish to remind our National Leadership that an assault on our NCO is an assault on all NDC Communicators nationwide and a grave assault on the Great NDC, therefore a decisive action has to be taken immediately before we advice ourselves accordingly.

We are aware that, our Boss, the NCO- Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi promptly lodged an official complaint at the Greater Accra Regional CID Unit yesterday and as to why Nana B is yet to be arrested by the police informs all that the President has a hand in this barbaric behavior of Nana B because the blunt truth is that the NPP, since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed it's leadership, has embraced violence as part of its philosophy.

What happened yesterday was the culmination of the thuggery and militancy that the party now fully accepts as a necessary tool for political success and the blame is heaped squarely at the doorstep of the Commander-In-Chief under whose auspices as leader of the NPP, these barbarism is being witnessed on daily basis.

The result to violence, thuggery, banditly, culture of silence using State Machinery are clear signs of frustration and an indication that NPP is loosing the communication battle, as such, NDC Communicators are not be surprised, intimidated, demoralized, or weakened in any way by this act of cowardice by the NPP but when we decide to strike back in equal measure when the Lawful agencies fail to act accordingly, let no hypocrite Pastor or fake moral society voices rise in condecommunication.

We are aware of the decision of the wicked NPP Govt of Akufo Addo & his ruling party in connivance with some media houses against our NCO mainly because of his impeccable delivery in exposing the corrupt, nepotistic, non-performing, clueless and violent nature of this useless Govt ever in the history of Ghana yet we, NDC Communicators remain strong and focused on our ultimate goal of winning 2020 by sustaining and intensifying the heat on Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Thank you.

Signed!

Cmde Kwesi Dawood

RCO-Central

Cmde Jerry Johnson

RCO-Greater Accra

Cmde Kafui Agbleze

RCO-Volta

Cmde Abdul-Amin Alhassan

RCO-Northern

Cmde Richard Kirk-Mensah

RCO-Western

Cmde Charles Akowuah Tuffour

RCO-Brong Ahafo

Cmde Abass Nurudeen

RCO-Ashanti

Cmde Alhaji Saeed Naba Ahmed Tijani

RCO-Upper East

Cmde Darlas Ampomah Williams

RCO-Eastern

Cmde Puo-Ire Prosper

RCO- Upper West

