NPP Accuses NDC Of Orchestrating Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes that the violence that took place at the La Bawaleshie polling station in the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election, was orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discredit the election.

NDC withdrew from the poll earlier in the day, claiming some of their agents and members have been attacked by persons believed to be members of the governing party.

But addressing the media later on Thursday, the NPP's Director of Communications, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, said “this is a hugely orchestrated attempt by the NDC because they knew from the beginning that they were going to lose.”

Mr. Asamoah, who doubles as the MP for Adentan said their conviction is further strengthened by the fact that the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram, Sam George, who claimed he was shot, sustained no gunshot wounds, but is still alive and kicking.

“Were the guns pointed directly at him? As we speak, Sam George is alive. He has not been to the hospital, and yet he told the world that several rounds of ammunition were shot at him. If this was not orchestrated, then what else could have been orchestrated,” Buabeng added.

He also claimed that the NDC members who were gathered around the residence of their candidate, fired the first shot at the security personnel.

