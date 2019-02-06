Gov't Sets Up 3-Member Commission Of Enquiry To Investigate Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence

Government has established a three-member commission of enquiry into the violence that marred last Thursday’s by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra.

Former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Francis Emile Short, chairs the Commission which also includes law professor, Mrs. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and former Inspector-General of Police, Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong.

Private legal practitioner and former Dean of the GIMPA Law School, Dr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, has also been appointed as Secretary to the Commission, according to a statement issued and signed Wednesday, February 6, by Director of Communications for the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The statement said the Commission was set up by Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with the consent of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is out of the country.

The term of reference of the Commission are:

(a) to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election on the 31st day of January 2019;

(b) to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

(c) to inquire into any matter which the Commission considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

(d) to submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any,” the statement explained.

Source:Ghana | Myjoyonline.com