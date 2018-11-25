MTN Ghana Emerged Number One Company On Ghana Club 100 List

Accra – November 24, 2018 - MTN Ghana has been adjudged the number one company of the year 2017 at the 17th Ghana Club 100 awards organized by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). At the same event MTN Ghana was recognized as the Highest Tax Payer of the Year 2017 and Largest Company in Ghana.

Receiving the three awards, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “This award is a testament to our forthright commitment to deliver a distinct customer experience. It also demonstrates the strength of our business model and innovative strategies, as well our quest to contribute our quota towards the country’s economic development agenda.”

Commenting on the Club 100 awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said “receiving these awards is remarkable; it speaks volumes about the company and the trust bestowed upon us. The recognition by the GC 100 team challenges us to do more, as the adage goes, to who much is given, much is expected and we as a business we are focused on leading in the delivery of a bold new digital world to Ghanaians.”

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the president H.E Nana Akufo Addo, the Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng said “Our government is keen on developing the Ghanaian economy through the private sector, hence the introduction of initiatives to support the growth of industries and creating a friendly business environment.”

Over the past two decades, MTN Ghana has grown to be the market leader in Ghana’s telecommunication and ICT sector. This year alone, the company earmarked more than USD 144 million for Network and ICT solutions translating into, additional cell sites, extension of fibre infrastructure and delivering of 4G technology to many more communities amongst others.

This year, MTN Ghana has won over 40 awards in recognition of its investment and commitment to enhancing the customer experience. Key among these is the African Brand of the Year Award, MTN Ghana’s induction into the GITTA Hall of Fame and many of its Executives have been recognized for their immense contributions to the industry.

The Ghana Club 100 (GC 100) is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana to give due recognition to successful enterprise building. The GC 100 is an initiative of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.