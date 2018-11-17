Vote Buying Galore As NDC Votes

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls today to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections, amidst allegations of massive vote-buying.

Reports said former President John Mahama issued cheques to his favourites, Sammy Gyamfi, Joshua Akamba and others to win their respective positions.

Sixty five aspirants are vying for various positions in a contest that has become nasty. Some contestants are at each other's throats.

With the division in the party at an all-time high, maximum security would be required at today's event to avert skirmishes.

About 8,500 delegates across the country are expected to converge on the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, to as it were, empanel a formidable Functional Executive Committee (FEC) to ensure victory.

Positions such as national chairman, vice chairmen, general secretary, deputy general secretaries, national organiser, deputy national organisers, communications officer, deputy communications officers, national executive committee members and the Zongo Caucus coordinator are up for grabs.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also known as 'General Mosquito,' who helped the party capture power from the NPP in 2008, would face an uphill task in maintaining his position.

In recent times, some stalwarts of the party have ganged up to boot him out of office.

General Mosquito is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho, who is seen by many as an inappropriate replacement for the 'old horse.'

The decision by the current chairman, Kofi Portuphy not to seek re-election has left the chairmanship race open.

Former General Secretary of the party, Hudu Yahaya, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, former Director of Elections and a vice chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and former Member of the Council of State, Danny Annang are all vying for the position.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu has been throwing jabs at one of the party's gurus which have attracted the attention of the media in the past few days.

Huudu Yahaya is in a better position to clinch the position due to his in-depth knowledge of the NDC.

Mr. Abodakpi, however, should not be written off, as he wields a lot of influence in the party from the south eastern side of the country.

He is said to be enjoying the support of former President John Mahama, who wants him to appease the Voltarians.

It is quite clear that the underdog in this race is the former director of elections, Ofosu Ampofo.

The former Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Daniel Adze Annang, who has been with the party since its formation on June 10, 1992, is also contesting for the position.

He was earlier enjoying the support of John Mahama, who poached him from Joshua Alabi Camp, before the former president switched to Abodakpi.

Amadu Sorogho, Said Sinare, Lawyer Adu Yeboah, Sherry Ayittey, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama, Dr Kwame Ampofo, Awudu Azorka, Kojo Adu-Asare and Seth Ohene are contesting for the National Vice chairmanship positions.

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Peter Boamah Otokonor, David Kwaku Worwui-Brown, Kojo Adu Asare, George Lawson, Abdullah Farakhan, Nii Dodoo Dodoo, Kale Cezar, Ephram Nii Tan Sackey and Evans Amoo are vying for the deputy general secretary slot.

For the National Organiser position, former National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal; a National Vice Chairperson, Anita Desoso and Communications Director, Solomon Nkansah, Mahdi Gibrilll and Akamba Joshua Hamidu, who enjoys the support of John Mahama, would slug it out.

Delegates would also choose between outspoken member of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, another Mahama lackey and deputy national communications officer, Fred Agbenyo, for the National Communications Officer position.

The success of today's exercise would depend on the efficiency of the law enforcement agents and conduct of party supporters at the venue.