Koku Anyidoho's camp accuses electoral commission of rigging elections in favour of opponent

Campaign coordinator for Koku Anyidoho, Nene Felix Kpabitey has accused the electoral commission of rigging the elections to favour Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

According to him, the ballot boxes were moved from where they were earlier positioned to where the votes were counted and during that period, he noted that four ballot boxes were without seals.

Mr. Kpabitey said he brought what he had seen to the attention of the electoral officer who confirmed what he had seen but to his surprise, the electoral officer said he could not do anything about it because he did not have the power to.

“I saw that four of the ballot boxes had been tampered with after they had been moved to where they were to be counted. I prompted the electoral commissioner close to me and he told me my concerns were valid but it was beyond his powers”

“I later told Mr. Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, the supervisor from the electoral commission what I had seen and he told me even though what I said was true, it could not prevent them from counting.

Speaking on Yensempa with host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo TV, Nene said out of the over 1000 votes casted in the ballot boxes without the seals, Koku Anyidoho failed to garner at least 200 votes.

He added it was unfair that such a thing happened and he is fuming because he wants to prevent such occurrence ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Koku Anyidoho suffered a humiliating defeat to the Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at the NDC’s just ended national delegates conference.