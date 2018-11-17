Celebrating 25 Years Of Women Weaving Baskets Together

The Nyariga Doone Women Association (DOWAN), a group dealing in basket weaving in the Bolgatanga Municipality, has celebrated its 25th Anniversary of working together to improve their lives and championing girls' education in the Upper East Region.

The celebration was meant to acknowledge the achievement of the Association over the years and create awareness on the importance of Vocational/Technical Education for the youth, especially the female child.

Giving the background of the Association, Reverend John Akaribo, the Coordinator, said the women decided to promote girl child education in the community 20 years ago after they had suffered embarrassment at the bank where they went to open an account but could not read nor write their names.

The women, therefore, decided to seek for support to put a school in the Nyariga Community, which started with 20 girls and has since graduated more than 300 students who had gone on to higher institutions of learning.

Rev. Akaribo said even though the Association had been able to secure a modern computer lab, equipped with computers and accessories to support the girls in their studies, due to lack of electricity the lab had been locked and wasting.

He called on the Government to work on the road network leading to the community and extend electricity to the area to enable the students to use the computers for their studies.

Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, commended the women for upholding the Association and working hard to support the community and promoting education.

He said government was committed to educating the girl-child and had put in place pragmatic measures to ensuring that children were well educated, which would go a long way to develop the communities and the Region.