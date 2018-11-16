NDC Polls: Delegates urged to elect Ofosu Ampofo as a National Chairman, others 

A strong NDC youth activist who is also a scientific researcher from the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region has thrown more weight behind the National Chairman Aspirant, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

He therefore appealing to all the NDC delegates across the 275 Constituencies in Ghana to do the same and vote massively for Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo during the National Delegates' Congress scheduled on Saturday 17th November, 2018 at National Trade Fair, Accra.

According to the Mr. Dan K Jerry's scientific research, he said among all the five national chairman aspirants, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo stands tall among them and he can do the job better in order to bring the NDC party back to power in 2020.

He also said that, looking at the Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo's first national experience as National Organizer, he has the zeal to manage the affairs of the party nationwide when given mandate to him as National National Chairman.

Also, he believes that Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who was former MP, former Local govt Minister and then the immediate former National Vice Chairman and Election Director when given chance to him as new National Chairman would put all his past experiences together to in order to put the party on right path towards victory 2020.

He also emphasis that the best position for Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at national level at this is moment is national Chairman simply because his past experiences has exposed him to how to manage the grassroot base effectively in order to attract the grassroot voters.

He, however, stressed that, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has a vision for the NDC party at large and that is why he used his own resources to establish two radio stations to build communication aspects of the party more efficient and effectively.

He said those who thinks and has the party at heart by doing something like what he has done to promote the party, deserve to be at the national front of the party in order to implement more visions that would help the grassroot base.

Mr. Dan K Jerry who came out with scientific research ahead of 2016 general election with caption "The fall of NDC ahead of 2016 general election", has cautioned delegates to give the mandate to Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as new NDC National Chairman because he believes that is he can do better than the rest of his contestants.

Mr. Dan K Jerry after careful scientific research proposed the following aspirants to be elected as new NDC National Executives for easy 2020 Victory.

PROPOSED NEW NDC NATIONAL EXECUTIVES FOR VICTORY 2020

1. NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Rationale

1. He is very accessible,approachable and strategic

2. He was former Local govt Minister

3. He is very good in local government governance to handle masses of the public

4. He had experiences as former National Vice Chairman.

5. He can build on former experiences to handle party members and public effectively

6. The party needs someone to attract voters from the Region of the current NPP President and He is from that Region.

2. NATIONAL 1ST, 2ND AND 3RD VICE CHAIRMAN/CHAIRPERSON.

Hon Alhaji Sinare.

Rationale.

1. He was immediate former diplomatic and has experience to co- ordinate diasporas

2. He understands the relevant and needs of logistics to grassroot members.

Hon Sherry Ayittey

Rationale

1. She was the longest former minister and she has old experience to bring all old party Cadres on board.

Hon Awudu S Asorka

Rationale

1. He is very bold and radical

2. His boldness attract a lot of party grassroot members

3. He is having experience and understand the work at the grassroot base.

3.GENERAL SECRETARY

*.Hon Johnson Aseidu Nketia.

Rationale

1. Very good in packaging and presenting messages to general public

2. His presentation of messages never contradict the laws of this country

3. His presentation of messages attract first time voters and general public.

4. 1ST DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

*. Hon Peter Boamah Otokonor.

Rationale

1. Very good in administrative strategies

2. He is the current administrator of GISD (NDC Party School)

3. He is very accessible.

2ND DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

*. Hon Barabara Serwaa Asamoah

Rationale

1. She was immediate former Minister and very strategic

2. He has experience of handling masses of public

3. She has communication skills and strategies

5. NATIONAL ORGANIZER

*Hon Baba Jamal Ahmed (Anyone).

Rationale.

1.He was former Mp and minister

2. He has experience on how to manage Party Grassroot Members

3. He is very strategic and also organizational skills.

4. He is very cordial and accessible.

OR

5. NATIONAL ORGANIZER

*Hon Joshua Akamba Hamid (Anyone).

Rationale

1. He was former National Deputy Organizer and he has organizational skills

2. He has experience as former National Deputy Organizer

3. He can build on his former experiences to do better

4. He is very accessible and understand grassroot work

5. He is very humble and has cordial relationship with former President JM.

6. DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

*. Hon Kobby Barlon

Rationale.

1. He is very youthful, energetic, charismatic and attractive to youth

2. He has organization skills

*. Hon Chief H.N.Biney.

Rationale.

1. He is very charismatic

2. He has organizational skills

7.COMMUNICATION OFFICER

*. Sammy Gyamfi.

Rationale.

1. He is very vocal and team player

2. He has communication skills

3. He is very youthful,energetic and attractive to masses.

4. He always voluntarily defend the party

5. He is accessible and approachable.

8. DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER.

* Hon Godwin Ako Gunn

Rationale.

1.He has media experience and strategies.

2.He always defend the party

2ND DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

*Mahama Seidu Samuel or Kwaku Boahen (Anyone).

Rationale

1. They can easily take instruction from their superior.

2. They are ready to learn and make their self accessible to defend the party

9. NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER

*Hon George Opare Addo aka Pablo (Elected Already).

Rationale

1. He was immediate former District Chief Executive.

2. He knows how to organize logistics, grassroot work.

3. He very vocal, energetic, strategic and attractive to masses.

10. DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTY ORGANIZER

*Hon Eric Edem Agbana.

Rationale.

1.He is very active, youthful and attractive to grassroot members

2. He is team player and also has organisational skills.

*Hon Ruth Dela Seddoh

Rationale

1. She is very charismatic and attractive to grassroot members

2.She is accessible and approachable

3. She ready to learn from others.

11. NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER

*. Hon Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw

Rationale

1. She was former Minister has mobilization skills

2. She has experience to handle masses

3. She is very charismatic and attractive to grassroot members

4. She is very accessible and approachable.

5.She is team player and ready to learn from others.

12. 1ST DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER

Hon Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo

Rationale

1. She is very Charismatic and attractive to grassroot members

2. She has organizational skills,very accessible and ready to listen others.

2ND NATIONAL DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZR

Hon Abigail A.Elorm Mensah (Elected)

Rationale

1. She is very Charismatic and attractive to grassroot members

2. she is accessible and also has organizational skills.

13. NATIONAL ZONGO CAUCUS

1. Hon Abass Fuseini Sbaabe.

Rationale

1. He was immediate former District Chief Executive

2. He understands grassroot work and how to mobilize Zongo members

3. He has organizational skills and ready to create skill training to Zongo members nationwide.

14. NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC);

*. Hon Alhaji B.Abu Sadat.

*. Hon Mohammed Mashood Alhaji

*. Hon William Wilson Agbleke

*. Hon Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

*. Hon Ebenezer Effah Hackman.

Source: Daniel Kaku