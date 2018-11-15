2019 budget statement and economic policy [Full Text]

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 15, 2018, presented the government’s 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

The budget, titled a ‘Stronger economy for jobs and prosperity’, highlighted results from the government's policy programmes over the past year, and announced the government's planned developmental programs for the next fiscal year.

Although no major new projects were announced in the budget, the government promised massive investment in road and other infrastructure.

The Minister also announced GHS 180m allocation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor which was created earlier this year in fulfillment of a promise by President Akufo-Addo to fight public sector corruption.

The government also announced a review of the special income tax it imposed on persons receiving salaries of over GHS 10,000 last year. The tax will now be applied to only persons receiving salaries of over GHS 20,000.

Click here to read the full budget statement.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana