Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, says it has put on hold its impending strike, originally scheduled for November 20.

The group threatened a nationwide strike citing low wages and unfavourable conditions of service.

The strike was called off after a show of good faith following a meeting with the Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman-Manu, and other officials of the health ministry.

The mortuary workers had blamed their intention to strike on their low wages and poor conditions of service.

Speaking to Citi News after the meeting, the General Secretary for the Association, Richard Jordan, said the strike remains on hold until duh er meetings are held with the Ministry and the National Labour Commission, which has scheduled to meet them on November 21st.

The workers in a statement copied to citinewsroom.com earlier, said the decision to embark on the strike comes on the back of neglect and unresponsiveness by the Ministry of Health over their concerns.

The Mortuary workers listed their concerns as follows: