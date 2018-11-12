Why You Must Eat Locally-Produced Poultry

Business owners deal, thinking of profits mostly over any other thing which sometimes pushes them to look more at figures and ignore the People.

But People are the ones who patronise commodity or service hence their lives matter, without lives who would you sell or trade with?

My point is when we do not stop the practice of taking in imported chicken we might all suffer serious health complications and an unhealthy country is a poor one.

Let’s start eating what we produce, let’s eat poultry made in Ghana and stay healthy so we can build Ghana in strength.

How can we be eating chicken frozen for years, mostly five years, in delight and be dead within?

Statistics show the huge gap we are missing when it can actually be a solid source of revenue generation. Instead, we waste over 200,000 tons as in demand by giving just 30,000 to locally-produced poultry consumption and throwing the huge part to imports that are killing us.

It is time we change our mindsets and give all our support to things we do here, Agriculture through smart poultry scheme, for instance, is a very great initiative that can help propel growth and ease up pockets as a secured investment in a growing economy like Ghana.

Local consumption shooting up in chicken alone would mean success, it means we believe in Ghana.

Do business with a patriotic mind, help grow Ghana too not just your pockets. Trade thinking of Ghana.

Let’s transfer the funds used for these imports into our local economy and we would see how capable we are in handling our own affairs.

If we can’t feed ourselves we can’t attain the growth we keep expecting, we are not doing it right that is why we are not getting it right.

Feed yourself, have excess and feed others, right now we are being fed by excess from abroad through heavy imports, worse of all, we get to eat old stock while they eat fresh and make money from their old stock.

Ghana must take its Agriculture sector very seriously, our lives depend on it. Eat locally produced foods to support our dying economy.

Make a personal pledge to support everything produced here, let us not always wait for governments, after all, we are all part of the country, our decisions and actions can help build or destroy Ghana.

Start by quitting consumption of foreign poultry and attest to the massive improvement in the economy through local poultry consumption.

Eat Ghanaian made poultry and live long for Ghana, stay healthy!!!