AMA, Rotary Club Join Forces To Rid Accra Of Filth

President Akufo-Addo has over the period continually emphasized his vision of making Accra the cleanest city on the Continent, and it appears this is beginning to catch on with some individuals as the Accra-Ring Road Central Rotary Club has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to address some of the sanitation challenges in sections of the capital.

The purpose of the MOU is to establish a framework for cooperation in the management of waste in parts of the capital.

As part of the MOU, some 100 litter bins provided by the club will be disseminated along parts of the Ring Road area. This move, the club says, is to complement the president's vision.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the Accra-Ring Road Central Rotary Club, Dr. Dennis Addo, said the organisation hopes to extend the project to other parts of the capital.

“Our part of the partnership is to provide the bins, secure them and the part of the AMA is to make sure that the bins are emptied all the time. They also inform us if the bins need replacement and of course we will readily go and replace the bins as much as possible. So this a collaboration. We will definitely extend it, but first, they said Charity begins at home so let's finish with the ring road, let’s evaluate the success of the project.”

“Rotary, one of the things we are passionate about is sustainability. We don't do any project if it's not sustainable. So let's evaluate the project after one year, let's see how sustainable it is, and I'm sure definitely we will continue to other parts of the city. So this is just the beginning, and we believe we will extend it to other places as well.”

Rotary International is an international service organisation whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

By: Michael Ogbodu | citinewsroom.com | Ghana