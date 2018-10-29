New Steam Boiler For TOR Operations

The Tema Oil Refinery has taken delivery of a new 120 ton per hour steam boiler which is expected to assist in the power generation activities of the refinery.

'Boiler 8' as it is referred to by authorities at TOR arrived on the premises of the refinery over the weekend.

The new boiler comes on the back of the refinery taking delivery of some 947 thousand barrels of crude oil.

The Managing Director of the refinery Isaac Osei together with a team of technicians and engineers received the steam boiler at the refinery.

According to the Public Affairs Manager for the Tema Oil Refinery, Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, the arrival of the 120-ton steam boiler will boost the efficiency and reliability of the processing plants at the refinery.

“We at Tema Oil Refinery are very excited to take delivery of this 120 ton per hour steam boiler which is going to greatly help and assist us in our power generation”

The utility manager at the Refinery, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar noted that ” with the arrival of this 120 ton per hour boiler, it's going to improve the reliability of our operations and improve our power generation and possibly to wean us off the national grid”

He said “with the 120-ton boiler coming on-board, the refinery will commission its newly installed 6.5 megawatts generator and that means we are going to have some surplus because our actual consumption of power for the entire refinery is about 7.5 megawatts”

Alhaji Aminu added that the boiler will ensure the reliability of the plants and bring about stable power and wean the refinery off ECG to enable it have control over its source of power and steam which will ensure the plant run long without any interruption.

The Projects Manager at the refinery noted that installation works will commence in November and will last for a period of seven months.