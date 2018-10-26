New Regions: Minister Assures Due Process Has Been Followed

Minister of Regional re-organization has mounted a strong defense for the report by the commission of enquiry into the creation of new regions.

Dan Botwe said the work of the commission leading up to the submission of their report to the President was based on the provisions of the constitution.

His comments come after President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV described the work towards the creation of new regions as a threat to peace and unity.

Dan Botwe, while speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, said he was shocked by the comments of Togbe Afede XIV as he was extensively consulted during the committee's consultation processes.

“A ministry was created to oversee this process and we have toured those areas. We have met the national house of chiefs, we have met the regional house of chiefs and many stakeholders. We have explained the processes to people, they have gotten involved… Initially, Mr. President gave them six months but due to the volume of work, they asked for 2 months' extension, it was given and now the report was given and given and processes have been initiated, it has been referred to the Electoral Commission,” Dan Botwe said.

He further indicated that the government is unable to make comments or consider the concerns raised by some individuals and groups over the proposed creation of new regions as it has gone beyond the stage where such protests can be considered.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has begun the exhibition of the voters’ register in areas earmarked for the upcoming referendum for the regional reorganization.

The exhibition is taking place in the 47 districts in the four proposed regions to be created. The process will end on Wednesday October 31, 2018.