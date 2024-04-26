Election 2024: Let's unite for victory — Former DCE urged NDC supporters

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been reminded of the need to continue the hard work to ensure victory for the party come December 7.

Mr Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi East asked sympathizers of the NDC to unite for an overwhelming victory in Ghana's next general election this year.

He was optimistic that, the flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama would cruise to victory in the 2024 presidential election considering the massive endorsements.

He made this during the launch of the Dambai Central branch new apartment for the party to mobilise grassroots and floating voters.

Mr Awuranyi said the hope of Ghanaians is John Mahama and the NDC, adding that, "we must show them we are serious."

He urged all and sundry in the constituency to work hard as the task ahead was enormous.

Mr Richard Sarfo Katanka, ward coordinator of Dambai Central said the collective objective of launching the pavilion was to rejuvenate NDC for victory in 2024.

"Whatever task you are asked to perform, do it in such a way that nobody on earth will do it better than you," he told sympathizers of NDC.

He urged all and sundry gathered to religiously play a role in achieving the ultimate goal for NDC.

Mr Katanka pledged as ward coordinator for the Dambai Central branch, to work hard with his branch executives and party members for victory in the fourteen polling stations under his supervision.