ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2024 NDC

Election 2024: Let's unite for victory — Former DCE urged NDC supporters

By Yentumi Mawuli || Contributor
Election 2024: Let's unite for victory — Former DCE urged NDC supporters
26.04.2024 LISTEN

Members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been reminded of the need to continue the hard work to ensure victory for the party come December 7.

Mr Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi East asked sympathizers of the NDC to unite for an overwhelming victory in Ghana's next general election this year.

He was optimistic that, the flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama would cruise to victory in the 2024 presidential election considering the massive endorsements.

He made this during the launch of the Dambai Central branch new apartment for the party to mobilise grassroots and floating voters.

Mr Awuranyi said the hope of Ghanaians is John Mahama and the NDC, adding that, "we must show them we are serious."

He urged all and sundry in the constituency to work hard as the task ahead was enormous.

Mr Richard Sarfo Katanka, ward coordinator of Dambai Central said the collective objective of launching the pavilion was to rejuvenate NDC for victory in 2024.

"Whatever task you are asked to perform, do it in such a way that nobody on earth will do it better than you," he told sympathizers of NDC.

He urged all and sundry gathered to religiously play a role in achieving the ultimate goal for NDC.

Mr Katanka pledged as ward coordinator for the Dambai Central branch, to work hard with his branch executives and party members for victory in the fourteen polling stations under his supervision.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobbie Ansah II Elisu By-election: "If you call yourself a man, boo Chairman Wontumi again" — Bo...

1 hour ago

Fuel tanker driver escapes with his life after tanker goes up in flames near Suhum Fuel tanker driver escapes with his life after tanker goes up in flames near Suh...

1 hour ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Education Uniform change: ‘Blue and white are brighter colours’ — Kwasi Kwarteng explains ...

1 hour ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer to the Ministry of Education MoE not changing all public basic school uniforms but only newly built ones — Kw...

2 hours ago

Were only painting new public basic schools blue and white – Dr. Adutwum clarifies We’re only painting new public basic schools blue and white – Dr. Adutwum clarif...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has lost confidence in his own govts economic credentials – Beatrice Annan Bawumia has lost confidence in his own govt’s economic credentials – Beatrice An...

2 hours ago

WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond I fought WW2 at age 16 – WO1 Hammond shares At Memoir Launch

2 hours ago

Dr. Arthur Kennedy GRA-SML deal: Regardless of what benefits have been accrued, the contract was aw...

2 hours ago

April 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.75 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank April 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.75 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Champion, promote the interest of women if you become Vice President – Prof. Gya...

Just in....
body-container-line