Factories Producing Disease In Collaboration With The WHO And CDC

Photo: Centers for Disease Control Official with ex-Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone.

In this series of articles, the Ghanaian investigative journalist, Joel Savage, and scientist Johan van Dongen are intellectually curious enough to have sought out and studied the arguments that discredit the HIV/Aids-theory. Since the mass media and professional journals censor these arguments, the vast majority of doctors and scientists, although decent people who want to do the right thing, yet don’t have the power to expose those behind the medical crimes.

They, therefore, accept the biased conclusions of politicized bureaucracies like the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), whose coziness with the drug industry and the media is legendary and whose recommendations always seem to dovetail perfectly with drug industry marketing plans. As far as the America Rockefeller Foundation is concerned we described them as: “A Mafioso Family In Sheep’s Clothing” in the 8th and final message to all African leaders.

Were it not for the massive media blackout of information that contradicts the Hiv-theory, many more people would be asking tough questions and seeking for answers like we do. The public and ordinary people continue to be reassured, for instance, Ebola is not a problem for the U.S.A.

The fact that BBC-news, Aljazeera, CNN and others, reported that President Obama appointed an Ebola czar, who is not a medical person but an insider lawyer, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Biden, proves that Ebola conspiracy theory which is spreading faster than the Ebola itself, as far we know, could be true. But then what about the statements of Professor Cohen on behalf of the Dutch government? That isn’t a conspiracy! No, that is what they called scientific discussion between comrades of the scientific establishment.

The failure of the media

Next time when the media announce that tens of millions of people are dying from HIV in Africa, ask them how did they know that. Remind them that journalists, including African journalists and media, are supposed to question dubious assertions from powerful drug-industry funded agencies like the World Health Organization. Journalists mustn’t spread false rumours to support their own governments, as if they were indisputable.

They should ask those institutions why they report those figures as if they were actual Aids and Ebola cases, when in fact they are projections made by WHO’s computer programs.

As noticed in the Ebola outbreaks in Africa, those figures are based on very questionable statistical methodologies and contradicted by many facts including the continual large population increases experienced in the countries supposedly worst affected.

The need is necessary to request the media to stop twisting the truth in support of a politicized, entrenched Aids establishment, which profits financially by terrorizing people, pokes its nose shamelessly into people’s private sex lives, compels people to submit to inaccurate tests and literally forces Africans to swallow toxic, unproven medicines and chemotherapy drugs with horrific, often-fatal side effects.

The drug industry and the prohibitory of working medicines

Interferon alias Kemrom and Doctor Davy Koch

The second medicinal substance effective against Hiv/aids is called Kemron, also known under its synonym interferon-alpha IFN-a. It has been administered to a great number of Kenyan aids patients and has been put together from substances which can be bought on the Japanese market.

A well-known researcher in this field has been Doctor Davy Koch. He and his assistants had reported that after the administration of Kemron the number of CD4+ cells in the number of patients increased in such a way that a conversion happened from HIV-antibody positive to an HIV-antibody negative.

Koch published about this in the Journal of Molecular Bio-therapy in 1990. During a period of six weeks, one of the important facts found was that eight of the forty patients after oral treatment with IFN-a had no more HIV antibodies in their blood.

Another study also revealed a healing effect of IFN-a in a group of thirteen hundred patients. Five percent of the participants in this study were reported to have no more HIV antibodies in their blood.

The American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases NIAID, which considers itself to be leading in the field of Aids research, unfortunately, did its utmost best to prevent Kemron to receive a positive status. NIAID suggested that the clinical researches had been incorrectly executed and could not be reproduced.

In several books and articles, we’ll discuss the situation that the worldwide promotion of anti-retroviral therapy, backed up by a very powerful pharmaceutical industry in collusion with the American government, has greatly overshadowed all research into other means and ways to deal with the treatment of HIV-Aids.

Suramin and the Flemish scientist Eric DeClerq

The Flemish scientist Eric DeClerq, revealed the existence of a strong means against animal retroviruses years before the aids virus was discovered. DeClerq has developed a lot of medicament that could potentially stimulate the defense of the body against viruses. One substance which was reinvented by him is called Suramin or germanin, which originally was a medicine against the African sleeping disease trypanosomiasis.

It was first discovered by Oskar Dressel and Richard Kote from the German pharmaceutical company Bayer in 1916. It was shown that Suramin reduced the cortisol level or stress hormone in the blood, something that is contributing a lot to the healing of HIV-patients.

It turned out in DeClerq’s researches that Suramin had an extraordinarily strong effect on the production-activation of the human hormone interferon that naturally should be protecting us against disease. Already in 1974, just following the discovery of the so-called reversed transcriptase process, he experimented with Suramin in relation to the enzyme of the aids virus.

He was surprised it showed a strong effect. Although DeClerq was visited in 1978, by Robert Gallo who urged him not to publish his work, he then left the Suramin research for a period of five years. In 1983, DeClerq, however, receives a phone call from the American scientist Sam Broder and communicated with him that Suramin has a strong effect against the aids virus in vitro.

African business leaders, including billionaires Aliko Dangote, Strive Masiyiwa, Patrice Motsepe, in joint collaboration with the African Union, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), have established an emergency fund to help countries hit by the Ebola outbreak. A pledging meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised $28.5 million to deploy at least 1,000 health workers to Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, according to a BBC report.

That is good news for Africa’s self-confidence, a readiness to take its destiny into her own hands. This local competence and capacity have to be recognized and strengthened. That is what China and Cuba are doing, but what about the United States, France, and Great Britain? They sent troops!

The final statement of Johan van Dongen

Johan van Dongen says to Robert Gallo and his associates that Suramin has been the very best means against the aids causing a virus that we have ever witnessed. It only needs to be tested out in hospitals and undergo a number of industrial tests. But yet, for unknown reasons, Suramin did not appear on the market, as an anti-aids medicine and it was forgotten afterward.

Celebrities behind criminals: Elton John speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during The Rockefeller Foundation 2013 ‘Celebration of American Philanthropy’ Event at American Red Cross on October 30, 2013, in Washington, DC. Did Elton John know that the Rockefeller Foundation financed all the medical crimes in Africa, including Aids and Ebola?

Although Suramin was twenty times more effective against cells that were or were not infected with HIV and that it had been used for seventy years successfully against infectious diseases that could be compared with aids, Suramin was suddenly put on the list of forbidden substances by American government authorities. In 1989, also in Germany, Suramin, synonyme germanin, was suddenly declared to be a very dangerous medicine(!).

Everything can be tested in Africa, the criminal scientists say, but working medicines against Aids? No, we can’t earn money with that and it, yet they are good working medicines against Aids, most certainly give not a solution to the overcrowded world population!”

In Professor Johan Van Dongen book, published in Dutch, entitled: “Aids de grootste misdaad in de medische geschiedenis,”, he produced a list with nine substances that have a working capacity more or less the same as Suramin.

These substances also promote the reduction of the cortisol level in the blood, something that prevents the reduction of the production of interferon but these medicines are prohibited by the pharmaceutical industry under guidance of national governments, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control who recently received hundred million dollars from the Rockefeller’s foundation. After Johan had criticized this donation at LinkedIn, he was removed from this social media and blocked on twitter.