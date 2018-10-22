GITAC Paves Way For Deepened Ghana-India Trading

Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, President of the Ghana India Trade and Advisory Chamber (GITAC) on Sunday said, the chamber has made impressive efforts in promoting trade relations between Ghana and India.

This he said was achieved through the collaborations with the Ghana High Commission, India, the Indian High Commission in Ghana, and Ghana's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr Oduro-Antwi said this when he led a delegation from the Chamber to signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GITAC and First World Community during a re-launch of the Chamber at the sidelines of the 5th World Economic Conference in Chennai, India.

The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), one of Indian's biggest trade Organizations recently also signed a MoU with GITAC to formed membership in fulfillment of the mission of both parties.

He said GITAC in line with its objectives, was speedily making progress in building and nurturing of mutually beneficial relationships between Ghana and India through excessive developments after its launch in September this year in Accra.

The GITAC President said the chamber works under four key areas which includes consultancy, advisory, trade and training as stated by the President.

'GITAC provide consultancy to promote a close collaboration between research and policy formulation in the field of trade and investment to enhance global expertise on trade'.

He said the chamber has been able to sign on an encouraging number of companies and still making room for more in the various sectors of both countries' economies.

Mr Oduro-Antwi said, the Chamber was performing very well per its set goals and still in talks with the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Ghana Industries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other international bodies in India to enhance growth of businesses in Ghana and India.

He said GITAC is still accelerating growth with the Indian Economic Chamber and a business Chamber called the 'BNI' in Pondicherry, India.

'We are trying to build as many as business relations in Ghana and India to make their work easy in trade and investment'.

The GITAC delegation which include Mr Michael Sackey, Head of Consular Affairs, Ghana High Commission, India, and Mr C. K Ashok Kumar, Founder of First World Community, Madam Saalai Arima , First World West Afric Director, Prime Minister of Guyana, President of Mauritius, Saudi Arabia and Dubai Trade Delegations also paid a courtesy call on the LT Governor of Pondicherry.

GITAC is a non-profit organization established to promote and enhance trade, investment and cultural interactions between Ghana and India.

GITAC consists of sectors in Trade, Financial Services, Hospitality, Engineering, Agro- Processing, Manufacturing, Import and Export Services, Information and Communication Technology, Education, Aviation, Shipping and Logistics.