Apology To Ace Ankomah On MenzGold

Myjoyonline.com wishes to apologise unreservedly to Lawyer Ace Ankomah for a story published on October 18, 2018 with the headline “Make Menzgold boss Finance Minister for guaranteeing 200% returns- Sarcastic Ace fires.”

Part of the story read: “If you have indeed a scheme that can pay 200% a year and government itself is paying 19%, it is revolutionary; we should make you president.

At no point in the presentation by Ace Ankomah did he mention the name of the owner of gold dealership firm Menzgold.

To the extent that the story mentioned the name of the Menzgold owner and attributed same to Ace Ankomah, we retract and sincerely apologise.

Editor.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com