President Akufo-Addo Doing His Best To Make Ghana Economic Haven--Alhaji Boniface

The Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President has called on Ghanaians to exercise restraint as the President and his Vice president take steps to make Ghana an economic haven in the Sub-Saharan African region.

Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface made this call when he toured three electoral areas in the Madina Constituency of the Greater Accra Region as part of the measures to explain government policies to the electorate.

The electoral area tour took the Minister of State, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency to the Tatana Electoral areas one, two and three in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly as well as the harvest ceremonies of the Assemblies of God Church, Immanuel Presbyterian Church and the Parent Teachers’ Association (PTA) meeting of the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS).

According to him, the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his able lieutenant Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia are working to create a beacon of economic opportunities in the West African Sub-region.

He said the president and his Vice’s vision can be seen in the roll out of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme, improvements in the capitation grant and the stable power supply for the growth of businesses in the country.

He said programmes such as the One-District-One -Factory being rolled out by the government under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) with a secretariat; is a tailored-made programme to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

He explained that these programmes being rolled out by the president and his administration was to create massive opportunities for the youth who have found solace in embarking on dangerous journeys on the Mediterranean for greener pastures abroad.

‘’These problems have risen because of the lack of the clear- cut opportunities for the youth over the years, adding that the president and his administration is tackling the issues of youth unemployment head on and very soon the dividends of the president’s vision will be seen by all’’ he told the electorate in his Constituency.

He said these interventions led to the creation of the Business Development Ministry and National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP).

He maintained that the introduction of the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), which is estimated to employ over one hundred thousand people this year are steps in the direction of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

He said the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MOSDI) is also doing marvellous work with the provision of infrastructure such as the One -Village-One -Dam, the provision of toilet facilities and bore-holes across the country.

Scholarships for Madina students

Briefing electorate on developments so afar under leadership as the MP for the area, he added that he had given scholarships ranging from five hundred Ghana Cedis to two thousand Cedis to over one hundred needy but brilliant students from the Constituency.

He mentioned the provision of accommodation facility for the Municipal director of Education among others as his contribution to the development of education in the Constituency.

Infrastructure

In this area, he stressed that he brought the much-talked about multi-purpose Astroturf to Madina-Libya quarters, constructed roads such, as the Melcom- Apostolic Church, Melcom-Hannah School, Rawlings park – Asanka, Abokobi-Pantang roads, Sakora drainage, drainage system at Rees junction, drains at Madina- Zongo and a bridge ongoing at Otinibi.

Hr gave the assurance that before the end of the many of these projects on the ground will be completed for the electorate to appreciate the work the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is doing for the development of Madina and the nation as a whole.