GRA Cargo Tracking Takes Off Today

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) will start on Monday, 15th October 2018.

GRA, in a statement, said “the intervention is to provide greater scrutiny of our major imports for both valuation and security management purposes.”

It said “from Monday, 15th October, 2018 importers whose imports from records exceed 36 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per year will be required to obtain a CTN Number in the country of export.”

This, according to GRA, means any importer who imports less than 36 TEUs per year would be exempt from CTN compliance.

Furthermore, it stated that businesses that import more than 36 TEUs per year but can demonstrate that the nature of their imports and their turnovers make them small importers would also be exempt.

These exemptions are to ensure that our small and medium-scale importers, mostly petty traders, our market women and men, small distributors, and other small to medium businesses, are free from the requirements of this intervention, according to the statement.

Government will monitor closely the implementation of the important customs management tool with a view to learning the needed lessons and adjusting the scope and mechanics of the policy to achieve both the valuation and security enhancement objectives of the intervention, it added.

By Melvin Tarlue