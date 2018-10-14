Cargo Tracking Note Policy Takes Effect Tomorrow – GRA

After series of public engagement with businesses in the import and export industry, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it will begin the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) Policy effective Monday, 15th October 2018.

Importers whose imports, from records, exceed thirty-six (36) Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per year will be required to obtain a CTN Number in the country of export, statement issued by the GRA indicated.

The policy requires that importers obtain a CTN number for shipments into Ghana, and for monitoring and collecting taxes for imported products..

The CNT policy is also aimed at supplying adequate data on cargo for government and reduce forgery of documents at the Ports.

According to the GRA, “any importer who imports less than 36 TEUs per year is exempt from CTN compliance. Further, businesses that import more than 36 TEUs per year but can demonstrate that the nature of their imports and their turnovers make them small importers will also be exempt.”

The statement also explained that “These exemptions are to ensure that our small and medium scale importers, mostly petty traders, our market women and men, small distributors, and other small to medium businesses are free from the requirements of this intervention.”

CUSTOMS DIVISION

For Immediate Release

PUBLIC NOTICE

IMPLEMENTATION OF CTN

This is to serve notice that the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) policy begins in earnest on Monday, 15th October 2018.

The intervention is to provide greater scrutiny of our major imports for both valuation and security management purposes.

From Monday, 15th October, 2018 importers whose imports, from records, exceed thirty-six (36) Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per year will be required to obtain a CTN Number in the country of export.

This means, any importer who imports less than 36 TEUs per year is exempt from CTN compliance. Further, businesses that import more than 36 TEUs per year but can demonstrate that the nature of their imports and their turnovers make them small importers will also be exempt.

These exemptions are to ensure that our small and medium scale importers, mostly petty traders, our market women and men, small distributors, and other small to medium businesses are free from the requirements of this intervention.

Government will monitor closely the implementation of this important customs management tool with a view to learning the needed lessons and adjusting the scope and mechanics of the policy to achieve both the valuation and security enhancement objectives of the intervention.

We thank all stakeholders for their cooperation as Ghana Customs prepares towards the rollout of this national exercise.

COMMISSIONER-GENERAL

