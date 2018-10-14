About the Man Tabal-YA’OH Ban Ab-YA’OH.

Not long ago, I received a letter in my email inbox from a lady by name Sylvia Johnson, who resides in Georgia, USA, after she read my article of title About The Name YA’OH and Title ALA’AYM of the Creator—Letter to Paa Kow in Germany which was published on this same column of mine on the Modern Ghana internet site with the URL www.modernghana.com/news/886877/about-the-name-yaoh-and-title-alaaym-of-the-creatorletter.html.

In my reply to Sylvia, I found myself talking about myself!! Now, even though Sylvia has had the concerns she raised in her email to me addressed in the reply to her, directly and in the privacy of her email address, I have felt in my rawakh (spirit) that if it were made public, other readers of my column could possibly be blessed too! And hence, this article in the form of an open letter to her here.

But first, read the exact words of what Sylvia wrote me in her letter, unedited, thus:

I was intrigued when I came across your article YA’OH and Ala’aym. I was drawn to the truth a few months ago. But I was not sure of the pure name.

I saw Yeshua, Yahashawy, Yaweh and many more, and you have the pure language to back it up! This is great, I know all of the chosen will come into the knowledge of the truth.

I am interested in courses you teach. I have been in church all my life and now separated. What courses and books can you tell me about so that I can grow in the knowledge of the truth? I also want to learn the pure Hebrew Language.

And this is my answer to her, though this is an expanded version of what I actually emailed to her earlier on:

Dear Sylvia: Thank you for your email. I am also thankful to you for your very kind words in support of my articles that are published on the Modern Ghana internet site.

Before I write to teach on any topic, I am always led of Rawakh Qadash (Holy Spirit??) to meditate on the issue in order to have a safe understanding of it in the perspective of Hebrew and the Thorah. And this can be very slow and demanding since I am not yet literate in Hebrew but can only do a word study of whatever Hebrew words I find to be related to topics of interest I am led to meditate on.

It is only when I am sure of my understanding of an issue as being the whole counsel of Rawakh Qadash that I write to teach it in my column! Now, backing all this with my indispensable commitment to a holy lifestyle which is strictly according to the Thorah—in eating and drinking, clothing, abstinence from all bodily lusts and also in being careful in relating with the people of the Earth—I have always been safe in what I put out to my readers which have always come to be unique in content and value since I have no human teachers; and if perchance any, none who are not led by Thorah light.

And yet I am happy and thankful when my teachings are critiqued, since I cannot claim 100% infallibility! I always approach my writings with a mind that someone somewhere in the Earth may be able to correct me since many others are on the same way HaDarakh (The Way) as I am and no one lives as an island, even though I may not know such people in order to be in fellowship with them physically.

So then, I am always fully responsible for all I teach since I learn from no one! And so, I do not also quote other teachers or refer my readers to others unless it is to draw their attention to specific and particular issues I am critiquing! In which case these are not really references to support my own write-up!

Dear Sylvia, I do not have authors or book titles I could refer you to which may or could be in line with my teachings. Also, I myself am not able as yet to teach Hebrew lessons. You may therefore have to do with only articles for now.

I promise to always answer all questions from my readers even if it takes me a long time to do so, such as it has been in your case in even writing you a simple email in response to your inquiry. Quite a number of my articles have been answers I gave to simple questions from readers where I deemed a brief response was inappropriate and or unsuitable.

By the way, it is the Savior who is wrongly called by others as Yeshua, Yahashawy, Yahushua, etc., but should be called YA’OH-Shoai—meaning “YA’OH is Salvation”! On the other hand, it is the Ab (Father) of YA’OH-Shoai and of holy mankind too, who is wrongly called Yaweh, Jehovah or Yahuwah by people of the Earth but must be called YA’OH.

But my dear Sylvia, turning more now to myself, let me tell you a bit of how I got called and started on this journey on my mission which had been ordained by YA’OH for me to come to possess His truths in order for me to be His servant to render service to the people of the Earth by these truths. My own call to the service of YA’OH was exactly ten years ago in August 2008 and I was sealed as the property of YA’OH by the end of October 2008; and thus a soon-coming holy 10th Anniversary is gathering momentum!

Now, since the only language the Creator uses to call men all of who MUST be of the house of YA’OH-Sharal into His service is Ghabaray (Hebrew), aka Lashawan Qadash (Holy Tongue), which I did not know and even as yet do not know now, simply because the entire house of YA’OH-Sharal which is currently in a dispersion among the heathen of the Earth has lost his ability to speak this holy tongue, it was always the norm for me to be made to do physical drills as if to act whatever was required of me to do in same manner if I were to act directly on a spoken word of the Creator in an actual and live situation or in a dream.

One of such physical drills which I saw myself doing in the rawakh (spirit) in a dream at night, which therefore involved me alone privately and away from prying eyes of any humans, was my vigorous dancing I performed in the dream I recounted in the article about the name YA’OH and the title ALA’AYM of the Most High One which you read to necessitate your writing to me.

As you may remember from that account, I said that at the end of that drill in my dancing in a vibrant and energy-filled dance of Negro power, I understood right after waking up from the dream and even with a much deeper understanding later on with the passage of time, too, who I am and about how my relationship with YA’OH had then become one that was between His beloved Ban (son) and Him!!

However, a physical drill that first put me into my relationship with YA’OH as my Ab (Father) happened in broad daylight! Wondrously, many other people did the same physical activity as I did but were not to have any blessings of this drill all of which were meant for me alone since none of them had any shred of understanding of why this even happened to them or why they participated in this physical activity in daylight while even running [away]!

Interestingly, my own understanding of this happening was to come later on after the same physical activity kept repeating itself in same manner for another seven occasions, after I was unable to understand why it even occurred to me in the first instance, at which time I had even gotten very angry about it and with myself too! Strange to note how many people ignorantly run away from the blessings the Creator sends their way even with His intent to cause these blessings to overtake them even in their flight!

What repeatedly happened to me was that I would always find myself with other people in some outdoor places where there would suddenly begin, without warning, a downpour of heavy torrential rain, thus necessitating all to run for shelter from the rain in order to avoid been drenched with the rain water.

For me, this kind of drill had to happen for seven more times within a period of the last fortnight of October 2008, simply because I had been too dumb at the first drill and even very angry at my circumstances to understand it, before my rawakh was stirred to understand what YA’OH was wanting me to be aware of, so as to accept His work on me and thus thank Him for the unique blessing He was pouring on and into my vile life at the time.

At these happenings, anyone who knew me very well especially over the past few years, would think of what I went through as crazy and without meaning or purpose! Or that I myself was going or had already gone nuts!!

But then, all what the Most High One was doing to and for me was to cleanse me of my dirt of sin by washing me in pure water from above as He must and has always done for every man who He calls to be His servant and son.

Maybe you can understand this washing in water from sin in the context of what Christianity describes as baptism, as I am yet to learn a word in Ghabaray that describes or defines such an act of Most High One which He performs on His chosen!!

Maybe, it is because ONLY the Most High One is worthy of performing this ritual upon His elect, and has as yet not shown evidence that any man with His delegated authority can also perform it, for and on his behalf, for His chosen and therefore has not instructed any man how to conduct as to mention the name of this ritual in Ghabaray to any known servant!!

Fact is that every man who is known to have been called by the Most High One to His fellowship and service has had to make contact with or been made to pass through waters! And this has been so from the days of Adam as he came to Earth, Nakh (Noah) in the torrential rains that caused the Flood of his day, Ab-ram (Abraham) as he waded through the waters of the Euphrates river on his way from Ur into Kanaan, Masha (Moses) as he was picked up from the waters of the Nile river, as well as the entire adult male population of the house of YA’OH-Sharal of the spiritually accountable age of twenty by their Red Sea and river Yardan (Jordan) crossings as they journeyed from Matsraym to Kanaan.

Interestingly, none of these people had any inkling of the meaning of all that they went through in their individual experiences, or whoever caused them to happen to them, nor did they understand the spiritual value and blessing that accrued or were to accrue to them!!

Again, all others who may have been in the company with those who experienced these happening were all without any understanding of them and were even described as a mixed multitude of people in one of such instances!!

And yet, all these experiences were meant to prepare a select people to become the chosen and elect to compose a holy house for YA’OH Himself!

And so, my own spiritual experience with waters came about as I have described above and thus caused me too to come into the same line and lineage of all the holy men of YA’OH since creation! And when this happened, it was selective of me alone as none of those who were drenched in the rains received any holy spiritual blessings nor did any even understand what YA’OH had done for me!!

All through the Tanakh (Old Testament of English Bible??) it can clearly be seen that only YA’OH ALA’AYM cleanses His select in waters for them to become His chosen or elect, and thus welcome into an eternal fellowship with Him! Always, this cleansing job is performed by YA’OH Himself and by no one else; and He never did this for any females, males under twenty or any strangers to the house or lineage of YA’OH-Sharal.

As is obvious from the New Testament of the English Bible, a supposed act deemed for the cleansing of sinners is performed by all manner of characters and not by YA’OH ALA’AYM Himself! This so-called cleansing in the so-called New Testament of the English Bible of Christians is what they term baptism.

Strangely, all of the denominations of Christians conduct their rituals of baptism in manners as they choose—by immersion in man-made swimming pools, by dripping waters from vessels such as jugs onto the foreheads of people or even spraying waters from water pumps onto those who believe in this ritual and so wish to go through it—be it for men, women, adults or infants, physically alive or even in comatose state.

Finally, my dear Sylvia, a little explanation to my name Tabal-YA’OH Ban Ab-YA’OH which is my only alias defining my place in the house of YA’OH-Sharal! Interestingly, Tabal-YA’OH is a name given to men alone, meaning he who “YA’OH has dipped in water” as in the manner Christians do their baptism by immersing or dipping the candidate in waters in swimming pools! And this understanding is because the English Bible is so crafted as to portray an English thought, belief and practice; and not of Ghabaray (Hebrew)!

Now, from the English Bible in First Chronicles 26:10-11, we read of one Tebaliah who was the third son of one Hosah; and from Strong’s #2882 we are told that Tebaliah is in fact T’balyahuw which means “Yah has dipped”.

And so, my dear Sylvia, as had been explained in my article on YA’OH and ALA’AYM which caught your attention, the name Ab-YA’OH means “YA’OH is Father”. Therefore, the full name Tabal-YA’OH Ban Ab-YA’OH means, [behold] “The man who has been dipped in holy waters by YA’OH and is thus become the son (Ban) of YA’OH who is this man’s Father”!!

Fantastic, I must say and as I am also the third child begotten out of the seed of my earthly father by my mother who married my dad when she was a virgin!! I am also awed beyond measure and humbled to understand that this is who I have been made to become by YA’OH Himself!

Dear Sylvia, I am letting you and all my readers into all these secret and private happenings in my life because from my initial words I said I learn from no one whatever I teach in my writings but from my own and sole understanding as I am led by Rawakh Qadash.

What this means is that I only teach by my own experiences in my holy walk with YA’OH which can thus be visible in me, and not as an imitator of anyone!! I am thus happy informing you of all these issues about me so you may get to know the truth of the Most High One!

And yet, in all of this, I count not myself as one who has arrived as yet but rather as an instrument of YA’OH who is being prepared for service in the house of YA’OH and to His people, who He knew long before their birth would be alive with me in one same era and dispensation!!

I wish you well; and do feel free to ask me any questions on any issues relating to any of my articles which might be a bother to you.

Shalawam.

The writer, NngmingBongle Bapuohyele aka Tabal-YA'OH Ban Ab-YA'OH, is a Thorah-Based Life-Coach of HaBaYTh YA'OH-SharaL (GH) and Author. His Email Contact Address is: [email protected].