AirtelTigo Boosts Wide Coverage In Accra

The country’s second-largest telecommunications network, AirtelTigo, has announced it will implement new network integration and upgrade exercises in the Greater Accra region.

The move comes weeks after the company suffered a blow with network challenges, leaving hundreds of customers without cellphone service.

The project aims to strengthen the merger between the former Airtel and Tigo networks and will “ provide customers with wider coverage, faster internet speeds and enhanced voice quality,” according to a press statement released Friday.

For seamless rollout of the exercise, the company divided the Greater Accra region into three smaller corridors: eastern, northern and western Accra. Company officials have also beefed up customer service reps at all its store locations in case customers experience challenges during the period.

“We have reached the final phase of our major integration and upgrade. We remain grateful for the understanding, patience and loyalty of our subscribers as we work to bring them an upgraded network that works well for our big AirtelTigo family,” AirtelTigo Chief Executive Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi said in the statement.

AirtelTigo CEO, Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi

Ng’ambi further explained that any challenges subscribers undergo during the process will be temporary. According to the release, she expresses “regret for the inconvenience that [will be] caused as a result of the exercise,” and assures customers will see “improved network experience after the completion of the upgrade.”

In 2017, the government of Ghana approved for the merger of Millicom International Cellular S.A., “Millicom” and Bharti Airtel Limited “Airtel.” Under a new brand and name “AirtelTigo,” shareholders of both companies both share equal ownership of the company, which boasts a customer base of about 10 million.