Eastern Region: Rehabilitation Works On 150-km Roads Progresses

Rehabilitation works on a 150-kilometre (km) town roads across the Municipalities and some districts in the Eastern region as part of the road maintenance programme is progressing steadily.

The projects include; minor rehabilitation in 20 towns in the region to improve connectivity and accessibility in the selective districts and two asphalt overlay works in Koforidua and Kyebi Townships.

The other towns include; Nkawkaw, Kwabeng, Kyebi, Apedwa, Suhum, Akim- Oda, Akyem- Akroso, Asamankese, Koforidua (New Juaben south and North), Akuapem-Akropong, Abiriw, Awukugua, Akuapem-Adukrom, Akuapem-Apirede, Abomosu, Kade, Akwatia and Akyem- Akropong town roads.

This came to light when Mr Eric Kwakye Darfuor, the Eastern Regional Minister, inspected some of the on-going projects in the New Juaben North and South, Akuapem-North Municipalities and the Okere district on Monday.

He inspected the level of progress of the 8.7km asphaltic overlay and sectional repairs of the Nana Asafo Adjei-Mile 50 road in Koforidua, a 2.5 km Amamprobi bypass road at Akuapem- Akropong, 2km rehabilitation of Abiriw town, and a 2.5 km roads of Awukugua town.

The rest were; 1.63 partial reconstruction of Akuapem-Adukrom town roads, 3.50 km partial reconstruction of Akuapem-Apirede-Adukrom main road and 2.0km of its town roads and 10km rehabilitation of selected roads in the New Juaben North municipality.

The Regional Minster after the inspection expressed satisfaction at the progress of work and was optimistic that with the level of progress, the projects would be completed within time scheduled.

He suggested that the contract information boards should also indicate starting and expected dates of the projects, so that the community leaders could also hold the respective contractors accountable to ensure successful execution of the contracts.

The Member of Parliament for Okere, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, who joined the Minister to inspect the Okere roads, commended the urban roads Engineers for the professional manner in which they had involved all stakeholders in the beneficiary towns to ensure efficient execution of the project.

He had no doubts that with the level of professionalism and cooperation, the deadline for completion of the projects would be met adding that the roadrehabilitation would also facilitate the quest of the Okere district to become a Tourism hub.

The Regional Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Mr Kofi Nti Appiagyei, assured that barring all circumstances, the projects would be completed within December 2018, as scheduled.