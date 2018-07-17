BOST To "Radically Restructure" Operations

The Management of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST) say they are in the process of restructuring operations as reports reveal systematic fuel smuggling cases in the country.

Management of the company say they remain committed to making the company’s operations “more transparent and accountable” to the public.

“We wish to assure the general public that the current Management considers it a priority to radically restructure our business to make it more transparent and accountable,” Managing Director, George Mensah Okley said in a statement issued Monday.

The release said “BOST is currently in the process of implementing more effective corporate governance measures aimed at ensuring that management is better placed to deal with the current challenges that the industry is bedevilled with.”

The assurance is a response to a call by pressure group, OccupyGhana, for the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare to cause criminal and forensic probe into fuel smuggling claims by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD).

The report which was launched by Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, indicts industry and officials of National Security, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and persons at the Office of the President for these nefarious activities.

However, BOST says although they are yet to be served a copy of the said report, they note the with seriousness, the concerns of OccupyGhana.

“As part of the ongoing transformation, we wish to emphasise that Management is committed to ensuring that all investigations and audits relating to alleged irregulaties will be conducted in the most open and transparent manner,” the statement assured.

