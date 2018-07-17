Government To Tackle Congestion At KIA

The Ministry of Aviation has initiated discussions with some allied Ministries for an integrated transport mode and alternatives to manage and address congestion at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Sector Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah mentioned some of the allied Ministries as the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Road and Highways, Ministry of Railways Development, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence, among others.

Answering questions related to the Sector, in Parliament, on Monday, the Minister explained that the move is in response to the anticipated rise in passenger numbers as a result of an upcoming opening of the airport's Terminal 3.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP from Adaklu, had sought to know from the Minister whether the Ministry of Aviation and its relevant agencies are taking steps to provide adequate space for the development of an integrated bus and train terminal at the KIA to enhance access to the airport.

Madam Dapaah gave an assurance that improving access to the KIA is an integral part of ensuring a seamless air travel in the country; and explained that per the Masterplan of the KIA, a parcel of land has been earmarked for inter-modal transport.

'The Ministry through the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) intends to partner investors to undertake the development of an integrated bus and train terminal on the earmarked land through Public Private Partnership,' the Minister said.

In a related development, Madam Dapaah announced that rehabilitation works on the Sunyani Airport is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019 to pave way for the recommencement of commercial operations.

Her response came at the back of a question from Mr Ali Maiga Halidu, MP for Dormaa West, who wanted to know when the Sunyani Airport will be re-opened for public use as the closure is hampering economic activities in the region.

Madam Dapaah recalled that commercial operations at the airport ceased in March 2016 as a result of the poor nature of the airfield pavement, in addition to other challenges.

The Ministry, through the GACL, the Minister said, has initiated steps for the rehabilitation of the runway, and has planned for its extension, in addition to tackling encroachment of the airport land.

The scope of work, the Minister said, includes the modeling and designing of the existing Terminal Building, design of the railway, link taxiway, passenger apron and all associated ancillary facilities as well as rehabilitation of existing passenger apron to accommodate two aircraft type designated for use by the Aerodrome Reference Code 3C and existing link taxiway.

GNA

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA