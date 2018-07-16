|Author:
LEAD YOUR PEOPLE TO WEALTH AND GLORY.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
LEAD YOUR PEOPLE TO WEALTH AND GLORY.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (62) Say No To Idols
"Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen"
[1 John 5:21]
NKJV
In the first epistle of John, he warned believers to keep themselves from idol worship.
At times situation may cause one to worship an idol unknowingly.
Sometimes circumstance shift away our focus on God, forcing people to put their trust in something else.
Anything you love more than God could be an idol.
Beloved whatsoever may happen focus on God but say no to idols.
Today, we destroy any generational idol worship in Jesus' name, Amen.
Prayer
Holy Spirit, set my life in honor for your own glory in Jesus' name, Amen.
