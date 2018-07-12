Late J.H. Mensah Eulogized In Parliament

Some Members of Parliament on Thursday eulogized the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and revered statesman, Joseph Henry Mensah, popularly known as J.H. Mensah.

J.H. Mensah died on Thursday , July 12, 2018, at the 37 Military Hospital where he had been on admission for the past 12 months.

NPP Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Agyarko and his colleague from the opposition National Democratic Congress who represents the people of Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, were on Citi TV's morning show, Breakfast Daily,where they took turns to recount fond memories of the departed J.H Mensah.

JH Mensah was a real nationalist

Mr. Agyarko described J.H Mensah who was once a Minority Leader in Parliament as a real nationalist.

“I haven't seen a person whose mind works better. In my experience as a politician, I haven't seen a man as seminal as JH Mensah. He was a man of many parts. He has done virtually everything that needed to be done. Beyond just being a party man, he is a real nationalist…he is a nationalist without comparison. May his family be consoled,” he added.

We've lost a great man – Pelpuo

Rashid Pelpuo said the last time he met J.H Mensah was at a funeral at the State House about two years ago.

“I told him I was impressed with him and I took a picture with him. I told him we operate at different levels at different political parties, but you are an inspiration for all of us…in Parliament, he showed distinction and class. He argued very well. Even though he wasn't a lawyer, he stood up to all the legal issues and took the majority side on in a way that was admirable even to the majority itself. And he has an imprint in Parliament,” Pelpuo recounted.

“And when I was a deputy Majority leader in Parliament, myself, I read some of the things he used to speak about and his lines of argument, and they were of top quality. And there was a distinction in the way he carried himself. So I think that Ghana has lost a great man,” he added.

Patrick Boamah



Patrick Yaw Boamah

The Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, Patric Boamah, in a Citi News interview said: “the man has covered a lot of grass in this country for which we must mourn him because he contributed a lot for the establishment of this Parliament.”

“He is a very big factor in the NPP, and the UP tradition and Ghana has lost a very important person,” he added.