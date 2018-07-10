Forex bureau operators want the Bank of Ghana to clamp down on the growing operations of black marketers in the foreign exchange business. The illegal busin...
‘Black Market’ Trade A Contributing Factor To Cedi Fall
Forex bureau operators want the Bank of Ghana to clamp down on the growing operations of black marketers in the foreign exchange business.
The illegal business has been cited as one of the major constraints to stabilizing the cedi.
The comments come in the wake of debates on the need to stem the cedi's losing streak against major trading currencies.
Click the audio below for more on the perspectives of stakeholders