Missionary Group Cuts Sod For Building Of School, Hospital And Church

Accra July 7, GNA- Very Rev. Fr. James Yeboah, the Society of Mission Africa Regional House Superior, has cut a sod to commence the building of school, a hospital and church at Amamoley in the Greater Accra Region.

He said the project will cost over $5 million dollars, while the church would take a capacity of 1500 people.

He urged the church members to help in prayers and donate towards the project for it to be a successful one.

Rev. Fr Yeboah pleaded with the people who had promised to donate some items towards the project should do so and thanked the members of the church for making their dream come true.