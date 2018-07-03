Interpay, Hubtel, Vokacom, Others Honoured At Gitta 2018

An electronic payment platform, Interpay has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to Ghana's Fintech and Telecom sector award at the just ended Ghana Information, Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2018 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Interpay allows merchant and consumers to make and receive payments of bills, invoices and fees in a more simpler, secure and convenient.

Hubtel, an integrated payment system that help businesses sell, serve and engage customers have been adjudged the Financial Technology Company (Fintech) leader of the year.

The company also won two awards as the mobile cloud service provider of the year and best payment gateway provider of the year.

Hubtel collaborates to enable businesses serve customers, improve communication, manage payments and grow customer loyalty by developing and deploying products that optimize information flow and produce clear operational results.

Vokacom, an IT service company with experience in Information Technology, Digital Addressing, Content Aggregation, Financial Advisory, Agribusiness and Real Estate won the Software Company of Year.

The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Osei Afrifa was also recognized as the Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year for his cutting edge technology in the IT space.

MTN Ghana won several awards including the customer experience category, CSR company of the year, Data Centre provider of the year, mobile money service of the year, mobile operator of the year and many more.

Other awardees include Vodafone business (Telecom Business of the Year), Vodafone (Telecom Brand of the Year), Spearhead (System Integration Company of the Year), Comsys (ICT Company of the Year), Liranz (Managed IT Services Provider of the Year), Comsys (Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year), Internet Solutions (Internet Service Provider of the Year), IBM (Cloud Service Provider of the Year), ATC Ghana (Tower Company of the Year), e-crime Bureau (Cyber Security Company of the Year), Tecno (Most Popular Phone Brand of the year of Year), MobileZone (Mobile Distributor of the Year), Standard Chartered (Digital Bank of the Year), UMB (Best Bank Award for Cyber Security Risk Management), Telefonika (Mobile Phone Retailer and Gadget Provider of the Year), GCNET (Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year), Vodafone (IOT Initiatives of the year) and many more.

The Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal, said the emergence of Fintech in Ghana has sparked a tremendous increase in domestic and cross-border payments.

He noted that Fintech firms operating in the country are contributing greatly towards digitizing the Ghanaian economy with the introduction several solutions for the banking and telecoms industries.

According to him, the sector has received some wide-spread attention from micro-insurance; with leapfrog Investments of over $15 million in Ghana's insurance sector since 2012, making it one of the leading portfolios on the African Continent.

Mr. Naphtal added that since 2010, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been shinning a light on the most progressive and innovative companies within the ICT ecosystem.

“We are proud to promote success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana. Not only do we look at businesses, but also individuals who have made a genuine impact on the market from within these companies,” Mr Naphtal stated.