Intercessors For Ghana Has Petitioned God Over Homosexuality

The Network of Intercessors for Ghana, a branch of the Intercessors for Africa (IFA) has held its annual prayer summit with a petition to God to judge the insurgence of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender LGBT.

Leading the group to present the petition to God, Mrs Amelia Croffie, the Financial Secretary of the group and a lawyer by profession said, there was the need for the group to stand in the gap to prevent what was already happening in other African countries.

The petition was made to God in the court of heaven as was indicated by Mrs Croffie with the leadership of the network and the IFA as petitioners.

For the network's relief, she said: 'We petition you that there will be no law legalising same sex marriage in Ghana. We petition you secondly that the promoters and sponsors of such legislation should be blown away by the east wind of the Lord. Thirdly, we are petitioning you that the counsel of the wicked against the Lord and Ghana should be over turned.

'Fourthly, we are petitioning you, oh great judge that you protect our children, our wives, our husbands from abominable of homosexual, bisexual and transgender.Fifthly, father we are petitioning you that you grant our political leaders and pastors, boldness to stand up against legalising same sex marriage in Ghana.'

The network also petitioned God to set confusion at the camp of the promoters and sponsors of the LGBT 'that no two will gather together to conspire' and any other relief that the Lord deemed fit.

The respondents, Mrs Croffie identified as all lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, promoters of legislative reforms for same sex marriages and those who sponsor LGBT rights.

The witnesses of the petition, she identified as 'the blood of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, the voice of the church registered in Heaven and the voice our giving.'

She noted in the petition that it remained an abomination to God, quoting Leviticus 18:22 which states that 'Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination' and Romans 1:26 which states that 'For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that, which is against nature'.

She said the argument was that, the respondents were conspiring against the instructions and decrees of God and therefore the need for the Lord to overturn their actions.

'Our Law in Ghana; Section 104 of the Criminal Code of Act 1960 (Act 29) states that whoever has an unnatural carnal knowledge of any person, has committed an offence.'

She said it had become more important to petition the Creator of the universe because the LGBT had risen in recent times to push their agenda through lobbying of Parliament to repeal the criminality of their act from the Criminal Code.

She noted that, when things were not put in order and the LGBT was legalised in Ghana, it would not only demoralise the country, but would also defile the land.

The network prayed for God's intervention for the country and cried for revival in the nation as well as for God's protection.