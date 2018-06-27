Crime: Man Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

The body of a young man with multiple gunshot wounds has been found in the bush between Koluedor and Sege on the Accra-Aflao highway by the Sege police.

About six empty BB cartridge shells were found around the body lying in a supine position.

A source close to the police at Sege in the Ada West District told the GNA following a report by some local opinion leaders, that the police found the body with five gunshot wounds at the back and chest.

He said the identity of the person, believed to be in his early 30s remained unknown and was suspected to have been shot by someone or persons as no gun was found by the body.

The source said no arrest had been made so far and the body was kept at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra pending autopsy as investigation continued.