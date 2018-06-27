Why We Stand Behind The Rock Sioux Tribe

American - Indians were not only abused concerning their territory but also used as guinea pigs in what can only be described as American Nazi experiments

Over the past few weeks, thousands of Native Americans representing tribes from all over the country have traveled to this central North Dakota reservation to camp in a nearby meadow and show solidarity with a tribe they think is once again receiving a raw deal at the hands of commercial interests and the U.S. government.

Frank White Bull, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council, was overcome with emotion as he looked out over the ocean of brightly colored tepees and tents that have popped up on this impromptu 80-acre campground.

“You think no one is going to help,” said White Bull, 48. “But the people have shown us they’re here to help us. We made our stance, and the Indian Nation heard us. It’s making us whole. It’s making us wanyi oyate — one nation.

We’re not alone.” But despite all that Donald Trump wants a pipeline through Indian territory. And you must be really stupid not to conclude the U.S. is moving toward two societies, one black and one white an explosive situation which will lead to a second US civil war noticing the emotions within the “Black Lives Matter Movement”.

Standing Rock Sioux Councilman Frank White Bull

At every juncture, we mustn't forget ideologues developed new justifications for the tremendous suffering they inflicted on American Indians and they were not only abused concerning their territory but also simply used as guinea pigs in what can only be described as American Nazi experiments.

How far did white America think they can go? Using smallpox blankets again? Or malnourishment experiments in native tribes? Or perhaps radioactive experiments on Indians or another Tuskegee disaster?

Although the creation of biological weapons for offensive purposes has been outlawed by international treaty, the U.S. maintains that it is developing such weapons for “defensive” purposes. Areas of investigation include bacteria that can resist all antibiotics; extra hardy, more virulent bacteria and viruses that live longer and kill faster; and new organisms that can defeat vaccines or natural human or plant resistance.

Also being studied are the development of pathogens that can disrupt human hormonal balance enough to cause death and the transformation of innocuous E-coli bacteria into killers. Genetically engineered pathogens that can target U.S.A. native Indians are being developed as well and Nazi doctors in Germany had performed similar experiments.

The U.S., however, these sorts of “medical experiments” grew into an entire biochemical warfare industry and mindset; they have gone on without let up since the first recorded instance in 1763, when British General Jeffrey Amherst ordered the commander of Fort Pitts to give smallpox-infected blankets to the unsuspecting native American Indians with whom they were “negotiating.”

Eighty years later, the U.S. military continued the assault, knowingly wrapping hundreds of smallpox-ridden blankets around American Indians on their Trail of Tears, murdering hundreds of desperate Cherokee.

In 1993, new evidence of experimentation was revealed when dissident members of the Oglala Sioux nation, the majority, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for its ongoing spraying of previously untested pesticides on their corn and injection of an experimental Hepatitis vaccine into their bodies neither of which had been approved for use in the United States.

Conveniently considering the reservations independent “nations” perhaps one of the few occasions the U.S. government accepted the “autonomous territory” claimed by American Indians the government continues to use reservations as handy testing grounds for all sorts of dangerous products banned or not yet approved in the official United States, in much the same way as it has, over the years, used Puerto Rico and other colonies.

Oglala Sioux Tribe/FEMA Commemorate Federal Tribal Agreement Signing

The native peoples of the South Pacific islands have also been forced to serve as a virtual laboratory for U.S. and French nuclear weapons and radiation tests. Their once pristine paradise has been, since the end of World War Two, turned into atom bomb testing grounds and radioactive dumps.

Ancient sea tortoises have been obliterated. Vegetation has been wiped out. And the cancer rates among the native peoples, even though shuttled from island to island to avoid being in the epicenter of atomic bomb blasts, has gone through the roof while life expectancy has plummeted.

The United States, this "Is Why We Stand Behind Rock Sioux Tribe!" Donald Trump ordered all immigrants to leave the country and building a wall between his country and Mexico. But dear President Elect Mister Donald Trump, in our opinion, a Sioux Indian might ask; “White immigrants when are you leaving the country?”