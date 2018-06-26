WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (52) Don't Cease Working For God

"remembering without ceasing your work of faith, labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ in the sight of our God and Father,"

[1 Thessalonians 1:3]

NKJV

The above Scripture tells us about Apostle Paul's advice to the church in Thessalonica.

The church was doing well because they led by a good example.

How?

1. They exercised unstoppable faith

2. They had passion for Christ's work

3. Even though they struggled yet still had patience and hope in the Lord.

The church wouldn't have distinguished itself if those three factors weren't at their finger tips.

Set a good example to the world as a believer for the glory of Christ Jesus.

You are more than a conquerer.

Prayer

Lord Jesus increase our faith and hope in you, Amen.

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest