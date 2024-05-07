Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, is urging Ghanaians to throw their support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win this year’s general elections.

Mr. Aboagye is optimistic about massive economic growth and development across various sectors under Dr. Bawumia's leadership, which he believes “will positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.”

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Mr. Aboagye emphasized that while Dr. Bawumia is committed to implementing beneficial policies for the country, the electorate can change him in subsequent elections should he fail to deliver on his promises.

"Dr. Bawumia is committed to offering beneficial policies to the populace. He appeals to the nation for a chance to lead and make a positive impact.

“Should his tenure prove satisfactory, he may continue. Otherwise, the public can elect a new leader," Aboagye stated.