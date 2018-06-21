Khalifatul Akbar, Sheikh Ahmad Abul Faid Abdullahi Maikano Prays For Ghana, Africa And The World On Eidul-Fitr

Khalifatul Akbar, Sheikh Ahmad Abul Faid Abdullahi Maikano, Spiritual Leader and President of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana on Thursday June 14, 2018 led thousands of Muslims in Prang, the District capital of Pru West in the Brong Ahafo Region to observe the Eidul Fitr celebration which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

In his goodwill message, he started by thanking Allah for the successful completion of a month long spiritual exercise and prayed that Allah accepts the prayer of everyone and forgive everyone of their misdeeds.

He went further to pray for Ghana and and asked for Allah's guidance for President Nana Akuffo Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Khalifatul Akbar also commended the president for his introduction of the Zongo Development Fund, Recruitment of 3,000 Arabic instructors, Free SHS program, NABCO, Planting for Food and Jobs and the reintroduction the Teacher and Nursing Training allowances. These he said are interventions that goes to ameliorate the suffering of the citizenry and also curb the unemployment menace which is seen as a National Security threat.

He also prayed for all the Islamic countries and urged them to live with each other in peace and be not divided. He prayed for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the King of Qatar, Kuwait and all the Muslim countries and implored them to dialogue among themselves to foster peace among their people for the sake of Islam. He advised that, "Islam is our family name and it is that which brings us all together" any other thing that divides muslims, he said, is the enemy of Islam.

He also commended both North and South Korean leaders for the examplary leadership they showed a few months ago and prayed that they continue to live in peace with each other. He noted that, since Ghana has a lot in terms of bilateral relationship with these countries, it is appropriate we pray for them so that their instability does not affect Ghana as a country.

The Tijaniyya leader congratulated the American President, Donald Trump for his meeting with the North Korean leader which he said should be seen by all as the beginning of a peaceful world.

Sheikh called on Morocco to be thankful to Allah for how far he has brought them and see the lost to host the 2026 world football tournament to the USA-Canada-Mexico joint host as the will of Allah and wished them best of lack next time.

He concluded by praying for leaders of the Ghanaian Muslim community and all members of the Tijaniyya fraternity across the country.

Sheikh prayed for the youth and advised them to take advantage of the programs the NPP has initiated for job creation in other that they may better their lives..