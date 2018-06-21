MTN Urges Victims Of Savanna Brokerage Scam To Exercise Restraint As Due Process Continues

MTN has received complaints from some of its Mobile Money customers who allegedly contributed to a ponzi scheme operated by Savanna Brokerage Investment and are demanding for reversal of their respective amounts invested.

MTN uncovered the suspected Ponzi scheme and took steps to safeguard the interest of its customers by freezing the wallets and reporting the case to the police and the regulator for investigation.

The regulator through the Financial Intelligence Centre is currently investigating the suspected fraudulent or investment scam in relation to Savanna Brokerage Investment.

MTN is working closely with the regulator to ensure the right procedure is followed and all relevant obligations are fulfilled before disbursement of any funds.

MTN awaits further direction and clarification on the frozen funds and assures its valued customers that once we receive a clear directive after the investigation we shall comply.

Journalists or any other interested persons seeking further information on the subject are advised to contact MTN or the Regulator.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh