Doron Medical Centre Holds Emergency Management Training For Medical Professionals

Doron Medical Centre in partnership with On Site Health and Safety and Meaningful Life International Ministries held a two-day training for medical professionals on Emergency Management of Medical and Surgical Condition at Afienya.

Trainers held both theory and the practical sessions on treating patients in the first 5 minutes of an emergency.

The first five minutes when a patient is brought into a medical facility in an emergency situation is believed to be the most crucial moment and in part a determinant factor of whether the patient will survive or not.

The training focused primarily on the following topics; trauma, musculoskeletal injuries, allergic reactions, uncategorized illness and eye injuries.

Other topics covered included burns, blood sugar emergencies, lacerations/abrasions and dehydration.

“This training is very crucial and important because most of the medical practitioners leave school and lose sight of some parts of their training so this training serves to refresh our memories on emergency care and to also teach best practices in the profession,” Rev. Dr. Godwin Ahlijah, Chief Executive Officer, Doron Medical Center said in an interview with modernghana.com.

“The world is moving and it will not wait for Africa that is why we have invited these trainers from the United States to come and resource and teach us where we are in some protocols and some interventions,” he further noted.

Zulema Garcia, Founder of Onsite Health and Safety said their mission is to share with medical professionals in Ghana how to take care of emergency within the first 5 minutes of report.

Comparing the swift response to emergency situations in the USA and that of Ghana, she noted that,” we have an Emergency Medical Service System in the USA that works, here you don’t so we are training the medical professionals what to do in an emergency case to be able to make a difference in the life of the patient before the doctor shows up,”

The training served as a great learning opportunity and as an eye-opener for the participants who learnt rather shockingly that some of the practices employed in Ghana were outmoded and needed to be upgraded to improve healthcare delivery.

Organisers intend to make the training an annual event to reach more medical professionals in Ghana and improve healthcare practices to save more live.

Doron Medical Centre located at New Jerusalem-Afienya on the Appolonia road specializes in family medicine and is poised to render top class health delivery to people in the area and nearby communities.

The centre stands by its mantra, “your health is our priority and your family our focus.”