Shi Yu Qi, Aan Se Young triumph at Paris Olympics' test event

Shi Yu Qi and An Se Young won the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the recently held French Open badminton tournament which was seen as a test event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shi Yu Qi overcame the challenge of Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 21-19 while An Se Young got the better of Akane Yamaguchi in three sets 18-21, 21-13, 21-10.

In the men's doubles' final, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triumphed 21-11, 21-17 over Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

In the women's doubles final, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan beat Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida while in the mixed doubles' event, Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping emerged victorious over Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung.

This year's championship was held at the Porte La Chapelle arena, which will host the badminton and rhythmic gymnastics competitions during the Olympics this summer.

Following his win in the final, Shi Yu Qi said he was very happy to have won the title again in France after a very long time. He said he hoped the result of the French Open will be the same at the Olympics for him.

Speaking about the Olympics, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said it was a dream for every sportsperson. "The last time when we played in the Olympics (Tokyo 2020) we were literally in tears. All the top athletes were there. It was amazing."

He said he and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty loved playing in Paris and were looking forward to the Olympics.